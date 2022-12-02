Sonnedix acquires a 300 MW solar PV portfolio from Lightsource bp in the UK

Sonnedix, an international Renewable Energy Producer (REP), has announced that they have acquired five solar photovoltaic (PV) projects from Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects.

This acquisition amounts to a 300 MW solar portfolio, with plans to be operational in 2024, will provide the opportunity for Sonnedix to significantly scale up its presence in the UK market, by serving as a hub to support its global and European presence.

The projects which are located across different regions are expected to produce approximately 300 GWh of clean energy during the first year of operation. This is equivalent to approximately 84 500 households powered, avoiding the emissions of over 57 000 tpy of CO 2 .

“Similar to us, Lightsource bp shares the same values and commitment to building a brighter future by delivering sustainable renewable solutions for the communities we impact,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix. “This will help us deepen our relationship as partners, and further grow our footprint in the local market where we have been present for some time to push the energy transition forward.”

Kareen Boutonnat, CEO for EMEA and APAC at Lightsource bp, stated: “Solar projects are crucial for a secure, low-cost, and lower carbon energy system. One of our key strengths at Lightsource bp is as an enabler of the energy transition by deploying our solar development experience and capability to support growing portfolios of renewables across the world.

“The sale of these assets to Sonnedix demonstrates our strong credentials as a trusted development partner, and transactions like this will catalyse the rapid deployment of renewables as businesses work in partnership to create a more sustainable energy future.”

With this acquisition, Sonnedix will reach approximately 500 MWp of controlled capacity in the UK with ambition to accelerate its growth trajectory to increase operational presence and make the UK one of its major markets in Europe.

