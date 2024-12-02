Eiffel Investment Group supports TSE with funding for solar projects

Eiffel Investment Group, a key player in financing the energy transition in Europe, has announced the implementation of a €65 million bond financing to fund the construction of solar assets for TSE, a pioneer in agrivoltaics in France.

This financing, carried out through its energy transition infrastructure debt funds, Eiffel Energy Transition III and the FCPRs MAIF Rendement Vert, Allianz Transition Energétique, and Eiffel Infrastructures Vertes, aims to support the development and construction of photovoltaic solar projects led by TSE.

Founded in 2016, TSE aims to become one of the leading independent power producers in France. With an integrated model that covers the full development of photovoltaic power plant projects and their long-term operation, TSE ensures highly competitive energy for both industrial and residential clients. By investing early in developing technological solutions dedicated to agrivoltaics and operational models that optimally combine electricity production with agricultural yields, TSE has positioned itself as a leading player in agrivoltaics in France.

The financing provided by Eiffel Investment Group will allow TSE to accelerate construction, targeting a cumulative capacity of around 800 MW, equivalent to the annual consumption of 450 000 inhabitants.

This operation with TSE is emblematic of Eiffel Investment Group’s ability to support independent power producers (IPPs) in financing the final stages of development and the construction of infrastructure project portfolios before long-term financing is secured.

With experience financing over 4000 renewable energy projects across Europe and the capacity of more than €1 billion in its energy transition infrastructure debt funds (including the third institutional vintage, Eiffel Energy Transition III), Eiffel is well-positioned to meet the high demand for flexible and large scale renewable energy financing across Europe.

“We are very pleased to establish this first financing for TSE, supporting the development of agrivoltaics that is both efficient and respectful of local communities and the agricultural sector. The innovative structuring of the transaction Eiffel Investment Group supports TSE in the development of its solar projects with €65 million in funding maximises the impact of this financing: 800 MW of capacity, covering the consumption of 450 000 inhabitants,” said Pierre-Antoine Machelon, Head of Energy Transition Infrastructure Funds at Eiffel Investment Group.

“The success of this transaction provides TSE with a financing structure tailored to its growth plan and reflects investor confidence in the strength of our business model. It also allows us to place our CSR ambitions at the heart of our financing strategy,” Jean-Edouard ALLARD, Group CFO at TSE, added.

TSE was advised by Astris Finance as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn as legal advisor. Eiffel Investment Group was advised by Clifford Chance as legal counsel. Eiffel Energy Transition III is a specialised professional fund reserved for institutional investors.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!