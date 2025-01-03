RES submits planning application for Beane solar farm

RES has submitted a planning application for a 49.9 MW solar farm, on land west of Cottered village in Hertfordshire, prioritising biodiversity and enhanced screening whilst anticipating generation power for approximately 15 000 homes.

Sustainability has been a key consideration at Beane Solar Farm project, with a predicted biodiversity net gain of 98.4% in habitats units, 189.9% in hedgerow units and 10.19% in watercourse units. Alongside generating renewable energy, the project will deliver a range of biodiversity improvements that enhance the local ecosystem. The solar farm has been purposefully designed to be dual use with agricultural grazing, and the careful landscape design includes the addition of wildlife corridors, native hedgerows, and wildflower meadows to support local flora and fauna.

Feedback from stakeholders and the local community, along with the results of site surveys and assessments, has helped to shape the final design of the solar farm. All solar infrastructure has been removed from a section in the southwest and it is now proposed to use this land for the provision of skylark plots. RES has also moved the solar infrastructure further away from the neighbouring residential properties located to the south, in response to community feedback.

The strong levels of solar irradiation expected on the site, would see the project being capable of generating up to 49.9 MW of clean, low-cost renewable electricity, enough to power approximately 15 000 homes and offset over 760 000 t of carbon dioxide over its 40-year operational lifetime. The solar farm would also include energy storage which will help to increase the flexibility and generation opportunities of the site.

Construction traffic and access management has also been a key consideration when developing the Beane solar farm. RES is proposing construction traffic routing which will reduce HGV volume on local rural lanes and utilises existing agricultural access points on the land being developed.

Jonny Wilks, Development Project Manager for RES, said: “One of the key points raised during local consultation on this project was the need for natural screening and biodiversity. We’re pleased to be able to propose a scheme that not only continues to support agricultural use but is expected to deliver significant biodiversity benefit alongside clean, low-cost energy generation.”

“We thank those that provided feedback during our pre-application process and hope that the revisions we’ve made since showcasing our preliminary design demonstrate how we’re able to balance energy generation, agriculture, and ecology.”

“The changes we’ve made to our construction traffic and access plan have been informed through engaging early and constructively with the local community, which shows just how vital feedback is during the development process.”

Solar farms can be quick to deploy once consented and form a cornerstone of the UK’s net-zero carbon emission reduction targets. They also help improve energy security by generating electricity domestically and are one of the cheapest forms of new electricity generation alongside other renewable technologies – making them not only good for the environment but also for the consumer.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.