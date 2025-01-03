RWE awarded 31 solar projects in Polish auction

RWE is building solar farms with a total capacity of more than 100 MW alternate current (MWac) across Poland. Now, RWE has been successful in the latest auction for Renewables in Poland: the Polish regulator, Urzad Regulacji Energetyki (URE), has awarded RWE 31 solar projects with a total capacity of 102 MW direct current (MWdc), which corresponds to 84 MWac. Most of the projects have received all permits and are scheduled to start construction in early 2025.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “31 solar projects awarded. This is a great success and underlines our intention to further expand the use of solar energy in Poland, where we already have 91 MWac of solar capacity in operation and more than 100 MWac under construction today. We are looking forward to delivering the next projects to further support the Polish energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.