Sonnedix increases its solar capacity in Italy

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP) has reached 254 MW of operating capacity in Italy, with the acquisition of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant from ICS S.r.l., a solar assets origination player.

The ground-mounted solar plant, located in Sicily, Italy, is currently under the Italian Conto Energia (feed-in tariff) scheme. This 3 MW solar plant has been in operations since 2011.

Sonnedix currently has over 2 GW of total controlled capacity across eight countries and are seeking opportunities to grow further through acquisitions and development of solar PV projects.

On these transactions, Sonnedix was advised by Orrick (Legal), and RSM Studio Palea Lauri Gerla (Financial and Tax).

