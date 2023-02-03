Plenitude inaugurates 263 MW PV plant in Texas

Plenitude has begun production at the 263 MW Golden Buckle solar project in Brazoria County Texas, the US, in the presence of Consul General of Italy in Houston, Mauro Lorenzini. The plant was built in just over one year, in an area of over 600 ha. located 80 km south of Houston. It will produce a yearly average of 400 – 500 GWh of solar energy, enough to power 45 000 households. Most of the energy will be sold, through a long-term contract (PPA) to Target Corporation, a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 US states.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: “We have inaugurated the largest PV plant ever built by Plenitude in our short but successful history of renewable energy development. We are very proud of this achievement, with the project completed in time and on budget. It is a further step towards growing our renewable generation capacity, which exceeded 2 GW at the end of 2022, in line with our goal to achieve over 6 GW globally by 2025.”

The plant development was carried out with the support of Novis Renewables, LLC, a partnership between Eni New Energy US, Inc. and Renantis North America, Inc., which is exclusive to the US and dedicated to the development of solar, wind and storage projects.

