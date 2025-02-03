Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a global investment manager, has acquired a 350 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) project, Mallard Pass, based in the East Midlands, UK.

The project, located on the Rutland-Lincolnshire border in the East Midlands, England, represents Quinbrook’s second nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) after Cleve Hill Solar which is in the final stages of construction.

Construction of Mallard Pass is expected to begin in 2026 with the commencement of operations to follow in 2028. Quinbrook will leverage its experience from the comparably sized Cleve Hill project. Cleve Hill was the first NSIP to secure a contract for difference in July 2022 as part of the UK’s allocation round 4.

Keith Gains, Managing Director and Regional Leader UK at Quinbrook, observed: “Renewable power projects of the scale of Cleve Hill and Mallard Pass help to accelerate the UK’s energy transition and decarbonisation alongside with enhancing the resilience of the UK's energy supply. Mallard Pass represents another investment opportunity for Quinbrook in large scale solar. Quinbrook plans to leverage our global experience in large scale renewables development, construction, and operations to bring solar technology and innovation to Mallard Pass including its demand-side capacity potential.”

Quinbrook will prioritise the local and regional benefits Mallard Pass can bring to the community. This includes scope for local residents to access employment opportunities associated with construction and operation. Preliminary analysis indicated that over the project’s anticipated lifetime, Mallard Pass could support more than 2000 direct and indirect jobs and generate upwards of £124 million in local socio-economic contributions.

Mallard Pass is estimated to produce over 14 million MWh of renewable power over its lifespan and reduce CO2 emissions by 665 000 t, equivalent to CO2 emissions from 738 691 906 lb of coal burned. Quinbrook also aims to deliver a 71% biodiversity net gain at Mallard Pass, combining natural capital enhancement and creation initiatives and leveraging its experience from implementing 67% biodiversity net gain at Cleve Hill.

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Director for Quinbrook, commented: “Solar projects of this scale play a role in the decarbonisation of the UK grid and our country’s energy security. The investment in Mallard Pass is another example of Quinbrook’s focus on the investment in the infrastructure needed to advance the energy transition.”

Quinbrook and affiliate, Private Energy Partners, will now proceed with detailed design, procurement, and construction planning.

