Enlight reaches final development milestones for CO Bar

Enlight Renewable Energy, a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, has reached major development milestones for the CO Bar Complex in Arizona and is now advancing the project into full-scale execution.

Located in Arizona, the CO Bar Complex includes five stages, totalling 1.2 GW of solar power generation capacity and 4 GWh of energy storage capacity, placing it among the largest renewable energy projects in the US. Across the five stages, CO Bar 1 includes 258 MW of solar generation and 824 MWh of energy storage. CO Bar 2 and CO Bar 3 add 480 MW and 473 MW of solar generation, respectively, while CO Bar 4 and CO Bar 5 are storage-only projects providing 1600 MWh and 1576 MWh of energy storage, respectively.

The expected total complex investment is approximately US$2.86 – 3.01 billion, and the expected complex investment net of tax benefits is approximately US$1.55 – 1.63 billion. The complex is expected to generate approximately US$264 – 278 million from electricity sales in its first full year of operation and to generate enough clean energy to power over 215 000 Arizona homes.

The CO Bar Complex has entered into a 1 GW AC Large Generator Interconnection Agreement. Additionally, the company also recently signed two 20-year busbar Energy Service Agreements with Salt River project for the energy storage stages, CO Bar 4 and 5. With these agreements, Enlight has secured offtake agreements for the entire CO Bar Complex.

The completion of the development of the CO Bar project marks a significant milestone for Enlight’s operations in the US and comes just months after the financial closing of Snowflake, another large scale project that combines 600 MW of solar generation and 1900 MWh of energy storage. These and other major achievements further establish Enlight as a leading player in the US market, with a mature project portfolio totalling approximately 6500 firm MW that have matured over the past year. The CO Bar Complex reflects Enlight’s connect-and-expand strategy in practice, leveraging a large interconnection to develop multiple components and accelerate the transition from late-stage development to construction, resulting in lower and shorter development risks, and enhancement of return on investments.

All five stages were safe harboured in 2025. Construction at CO Bar 1 – 2 has mobilised to the next phase, with crews engaging in civil work on those sites. Construction at CO Bar 3 – 5 is expected to be fully mobilised in the next 12 months. Initial commercial operation is expected to roll out in stages from 2H27 through 1H28.

Adi Leviatan, CEO of Enlight, responded: “CO Bar represents a major step forward for Enlight’s US platform. Reaching full interconnection and completing the commercial framework for such a large scale, integrated solar and storage complex demonstrates our ability to execute at scale, deepen partnerships with leading utilities, and deliver long-term value from high-quality renewable assets. As demand for reliable, clean power continues to accelerate, CO Bar and our expanding US portfolio firmly position Enlight for sustained growth in the US market.”

Jared McKee, CEO of Clenera, added: “We are excited to have reached these milestones on the CO Bar project. The CO Bar project is a special project and signifies Clenera’s ability to build large utility scale solar facilities that not only generate and store reliable clean energy but support regenerative land management principles.”

