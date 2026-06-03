Greencells signs EPC contract for UK solar farm

The Greencells Group, one of Europe's leading EPC service providers for utility scale solar power plants and battery energy storage systems, has signed the EPC contract for the 71.3 MWp Carlton solar farm in the UK with Enray Power.

Enray Power is a UK-based independent power producer developing, owning, and operating solar PV and battery storage projects. Carlton marks the latest project in a growing partnership between both companies.

The site near Carlton comes with its own set of challenges. Existing gas pipelines and overhead lines run through the area, requiring careful planning and co-ordination throughout construction. Under a full EPC scope, Greencells will deliver a plant comprising 108 836 bifacial modules on a tracker system, connected through 167 string inverters and nine transformer stations.

With 675 MWp delivered across 53 projects, the UK has become one of Greencells' strongest markets. Carlton is another sign that demand for experienced EPC partners who can handle complex sites and deliver reliably continues to grow.

Fabian Herr, CEO of Greencells Group, commented: “Carlton is a project that plays to our strengths. A complex site, a full EPC scope and a partner who knows what reliable delivery looks like. We've built a strong track record in the UK and we're looking forward to adding another successful project to it.”

Construction activities are scheduled to commence in 3Q26.

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