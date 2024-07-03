Trinasolar and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid join forces on solar technologies research

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV technology and energy storage solutions, has announced the signing of a long-term collaboration agreement with the Institute of Solar Energy at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (IES-UPM). The agreement, signed on 26 June 2024, is a milestone in Trinasolar’s involvement with leading universities, highlighting a shared commitment to education, research and innovation in solar energy.

The agreement was signed on the campus of IES-UPM, with Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar, and Ignacio Anton Hernandez, Director of IES-UPM, attending. Trinasolar and IES-UPM will pool their expertise to advance research in photovoltaic (PV) sciences and technologies. The collaboration aims to innovate in areas such as solar panel efficiency, the resilience and robustness of solar trackers and improving solar energy management.

With 27 years’ experience in solar, Trinasolar regards research and development (R&D) as critical to the industry’s progress. In 2023, the company allocated US$768 million to R&D – 19.7% more than in 2022 – and its R&D teams work closely with research institutes and universities worldwide.

The R&D team for TrinaTracker, the smart solar tracker arm of Trinasolar, is based in Spain, while its tracker manufacturing plant in Viana, Spain, received a carbon footprint certification from Bureau Veritas in June 2024.

IES-UPM was founded in 1979 and is the world’s oldest active institution in PV research. The institution is a pioneer in solar energy research, dedicated to looking into the fundamentals and practical applications of PV, especially in exploring new strategies to optimise the efficiency and performance of PV plants, drawing on scientific data and practical experience.

Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar said: “Signing this agreement with IES-UPM is a major step forward for Trinasolar's work with universities in Europe, and it plays a crucial role in Trina’s global collaboration with innovative partners.

“This partnership will enable our R&D team to work closely with European academic talent, maintain our core competence, and provide more localised energy solutions to the European market.”

Beyond the joint research project, Trinasolar will establish a state-of-the-art training centre at IES-UPM, providing the latest solar products and systems. The centre will be equipped with solar technologies, including solar modules, trackers, and there is potential to include storage systems in the future. This initiative is Trina’s first in conjunction with a university in Spain, the aim being to support solar energy development in the region.

Ignacio Anton Hernandez, Director of IES-UPM added: “We greatly appreciate our collaboration with Trinasolar on this long-term joint research program. Trinasolar is a world-renowned solar company whose achievements in technology R&D and project experience can provide us with strong research backing. This agreement will not only benefit our students by providing access to the latest technologies but will also contribute to the advance of sustainable energy solutions.”

