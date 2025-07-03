Low Carbon and EDF power solutions agree deal for solar and storage project

Leading renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has announced the sale of the Gate Burton energy park in Lincolnshire, a national significant infrastructure project (NSIP), to EDF power solutions UK.

The 500 MW solar and battery storage project secured development consent order (DCO) approval from the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, on 12 July 2024. Once operational, Gate Burton will have the capacity to deliver clean electricity to power approximately 160 000 homes annually. The development also enables critical flexibility to the grid through co-located battery storage, an essential part of the clean energy transition that ensures the consistency of power supply, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels during periods of renewable intermittency.

This deal will help to support Low Carbon’s development of a pipeline of projects and demonstrates the company’s track record as an independent power producer (IPP) trusted to develop high-quality, renewable energy projects that are supporting the UK’s decarbonisation targets.

Low Carbon has more than 1 GW of renewable capacity currently in operation and construction, supported through a mixture of corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) and contracts for difference (CfDs).

Over the next 18 months, Low Carbon is expected to start construction on more than 400 MW of additional UK solar and battery projects, as energy demand continues to grow in the UK.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive at Low Carbon, responded: “We are delighted to finalise this agreement with EDF power solutions. This milestone marks the next step forward for Gate Burton, one of the first large scale solar projects to be consented by Ed Miliband following last year’s general election, and will help put the UK on the path to achieving its Clean Power 2030 ambition.”

Bedlow continued: “We founded Low Carbon 15 years ago with a clear mission: to make a lasting impact on climate change by delivering clean, renewable energy at scale. Gate Burton is the result of five years of dedication from our team, and we’re proud it will have the capacity to power more than 160 000 homes. This agreement underscores our track record of delivering high-quality renewable assets and our growth as a leading IPP. With a strong pipeline in development, we remain firmly committed to supporting the UK’s clean energy ambitions and building a resilient, sustainable future.”

Matthew Boulton, Director of Solar, Storage and Private Wire for EDF power solutions UK, added: “This is a great example of how we are scaling up solar and storage to meet the UK’s future energy needs – creating jobs, supporting local communities, and delivering clean, affordable power. We’re excited to bring this project into our growing portfolio and look forward to speaking with members of the local community throughout the next phase of the project prior to construction.”

The sale of Gate Burton allows Low Carbon to continue advancing its international portfolio of large scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects, reaffirming its commitment to delivering renewable power at pace and scale. With multiple large scale solar and wind projects under development and a 16 GW pipeline of renewable projects globally, Low Carbon remains committed to playing a leading role in driving the transition to a low-carbon future.

