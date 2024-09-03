Cero Generation’s solar PV project in Greece goes live

Cero Generation has announced that Delfini, its 100 MW solar PV project in Greece, has reached commercial operation. The project will generate 157 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to powering 58 140 homes and avoiding 65 300 t of CO 2 e emissions.

The project has been built on mountainous terrain and connects a 2.5 km 33 kV medium voltage (MV) line to a 33/150 kV high voltage (HV) substation (110 MVA step-up transformer). It includes a 10 km network of overhead lines, consisting of 29 overhead line towers connecting the project into the Electricity Transmission System operated by IPTO (ADMIE).

The project, which was financed by lenders Piraeus Bank and Eurobank, also brings more firsts for Cero’s growing operational portfolio, demonstrating its focus on innovation. The project is underpinned by a long-term private power purchase agreement (PPA) with Axpo, making it the first such project in the country not to leverage Greek government subsidies on electricity costs. Delfini is also the first renewable project in Greece to have benefited from the Next Generation EU Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The announcement forms part of the growing solar PV capacity Cero has under development in Greece, supporting the country’s goals to cut carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation, said: “We’re delighted to see our Delfini project reach commercial operation, producing cleaner, cheaper, and more secure energy for the Drama region.

“I am very proud of the vision, tenacity, and engineering excellence that the Cero team has deployed in order to bring this complex and ambitious project into operation.

“This is a landmark project in Greece, and the PPA with Axpo demonstrates that renewable energy projects can be built without the need for government subsidies. We hope this will demonstrate the commercial viability of many other Greek solar PV projects.”

Axpo’s Country Manager in Greece, Machias Vasileios, added: “We are thrilled to facilitate such a landmark agreement thanks to our long-standing PPA expertise across several energy markets, in-depth understanding of customer needs and, last but not least, local presence. We will continue to support innovative and bespoke energy products and services, which ultimately help advance the region’s energy transition.”

The EPC contractor for the project was Ameresco SUNEL Energy S.A., a joint company established in Greece.

George Sakellaris, CEO of Ameresco, commented: “It is a privilege to be at the forefront of creating a greener, cleaner future for Greece. With the Delfini Solar project now fully energised, we mark a historic milestone as one of the first private solar power purchase agreements in Greece. This initiative not only paves the way for future agreements that promise economic and environmental advancements, but also signifies a commitment to fostering a sustainable future.”

Konstantinos Zygouras, CEO of Sunel Group, concluded: “The Delfini project exemplifies our dedication to innovation and sustainability, while directly benefiting the local community. By delivering more affordable energy to the grid, Delfini will play a crucial role in reducing costs for consumers. This project sets a new benchmark in the renewable energy sector, and we are proud to lead the way in creating sustainable energy solutions.”

