RWE commissions 10 MW solar farm in Spain

Following the Casa Valdes and Puerta del Sol projects totalling 88 MWac, and the 92-MWac Gazules project currently under construction, RWE has now commissioned its 10-MWac ground-mounted Las Vaguadas solar farm. The company has installed 20 000 solar panels over an area of approximately 15 ha. in the province of Badajoz, Spain.

For all four solar projects, RWE is using high-performance bifacial modules. The advantage of the bifacial cells is that they can absorb solar radiation from both the front and the back, as they are embedded in a double-sided glass module. This boosts production.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia, said: “Solar power in Spain is a success story. We have realised the solar farms Casa Valdes, Puerta del Sol, and Las Vaguadas and started building our solar project Gazules – together the four solar farms have around 500 000 bifacial solar modules. Soon, we will have expanded our solar capacity in our Spanish core market to around 250 MW – enough to supply thousands of Spanish homes with energy from the sun. This is a great achievement.”

