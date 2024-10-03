Qair reaches major solar storage milestone

Independent renewable energy company Qair has announced the launch of its largest photovoltaic farm in Poland, and the surpassing of 500 MW of installed capacity in the country.

Following the recent inauguration of a 60 MW photovoltaic farm in Kalisz Pomorski, Qair continues its expansion with the launch of a new 80 MW solar installation in the Golczewo commune, West Pomeranian Voivodeship. This project will generate enough green energy to power over 20 000 households equivalent to cities such as Goleniów or Opoczno.

With the completion of the Golczewo PV project, Qair has achieved a significant milestone, reaching 500 MW of installed renewable energy capacity in Poland. Qair’s portfolio in the country now consists of 88 projects, and our ambition is clear: we aim to become a leading green utility in the country.

Such a fully owned, operated, and optimised renewable asset portfolio enables the group to provide long-term, 100% green electricity, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply for our clients in the region.

