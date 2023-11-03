Greenlight for European Energy’s 90 MW Italian solar farm

European Energy has secured the authorisation from Puglia Region to build a 90 MW solar farm project through its subsidiary, Cerano Energreen.

Located in the municipality of Cerano, Puglia, this solar farm is not only significant for its scale but also for its strategic position in the path towards Italy’s renewable energy goals.

Upon completion, the solar plant will generate clean energy sufficient to power 55 500 households. This translates to a reduction of 66 600 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, when compared to traditional fossil fuel usage.

“This project underscores our dedication to fostering collaborations with the local supply chain and rejuvenation programs in Italy. To meet the EU’s 2030 targets, we need state-of-the-art plants like Cerano that not only replace fossil-based energy but also pave the way for a sustainable energy transition,” said Alessandro Migliorini, Director and Country Manager Italy of European Energy.

A notable feature of the project is its commitment to reforestation. As a part of the initiative, a substantial area, spanning 35 hectares, will be allocated for reforestation. The venture also encompasses various works to enhance the region’s infrastructure.

Leveraging Puglia’s record solar irradiation figures in Europe, European Energy will employ state-of-the-art photovoltaic technologies. These include tracker panels that adjust to the sun’s orientation, ensuring optimal energy production throughout the day.

“This project’s authorisation marks a pivotal advancement in our strategic roadmap. We are aiming to develop renewable energy in all regions of Italy and the country is a key market for us. For the Cerano project, we are especially thrilled that we are using lands which cannot be used for agriculture and therefore have no alternative use. Also, the location is ideal, very close to an industrial area,” added Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development in European Energy. “For the next phase of Italy’s green transition, green hydrogen production will have to play a key role. We look forward to contributing with our experience to these.”

