METLEN enters agreement with Schroders Greencoat for solar PV sale in the UK

Schroders Greencoat, the specialist energy transition infrastructure manager of Schroders Capital, has entered into an agreement with METLEN Energy & Metals, a multinational industrial and energy company, to acquire a portfolio of seven solar projects in the UK on behalf of its clients.

The seven projects, located across England and Scotland, have been developed, constructed and commercially structured by METLEN. Of the 283 MWp portfolio, 143 MW are in operation and mechanically complete, while 140 MW are under construction with expected commercial operation date within 2Q26. The seven projects will power the equivalent of 89 333 homes. The projects benefit from long-term offtake agreements with Vodafone and Engie, which provide high revenue visibility and cash flow stability.

METLEN, an LSE listed company with an established long-term presence in the UK market, is focused on delivering the energy transition agenda of the country with activities spanning solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), flexible generation, and grid infrastructure. The extended knowledge, unparalleled execution capabilities and market access, create a unique platform, which enables METLEN to capitalise on the growing energy transition trends.

This is the second transaction completed between Schroders Greencoat and METLEN, following the acquisition on behalf of its clients of an around 110 MWp UK solar portfolio in 2024. The deal further strengthens their relationship and reinforces Schroders Greencoat’s position as one of the largest managers of operating ground mount solar farms in the UK.

Nikos Papapetrou, Chief Executive Director Renewables & Energy Transition Platform, commented: “This transaction represents another important milestone in the implementation of METLEN’s global asset rotation strategy. It demonstrates, how well-structured projects combined with the unique construction and execution capabilities of METLEN, continue to attract high quality institutional investors allowing us to crystallise value. Over the years, we have established a strong relationship with Schroders Greencoat, one of the most prominent investors in the UK renewable energy sector, and this transaction further highlights how mutual trust and aligned long term objectives, allow building long term value enhancing co-operation.”

Duncan Hale, Portfolio Manager, Schroders Greencoat, added: “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for both Schroders Greencoat and UK pension savers. In our view, by adding these high-quality, income-generating solar assets to our portfolio, we are aiming to provide UK pension savers the opportunity to support the UK’s transition to a low-carbon future, whilst also enabling them to benefit from stable returns in a strategically vital sector. We are really pleased to be working with METLEN again and hope to continue building on this relationship.”

This outcome highlights the consistent execution of METLEN’s Asset Rotation Plan, enabling value crystallisation and deployment of capital in high-growth opportunities across METLEN’s business segments.

