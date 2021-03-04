Total and Zahid Group to develop solar energy in Saudi Arabia

Pursuing the development of renewable energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah-headquartered Zahid Group, represented by Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, and the French energy company Total, represented by Total Solar Distributed Generation, have announced the establishment of a joint venture named SAFEER – Saudi French for Energy Efficiency and Renewables.

In line with Zahid Group and Total’s commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030, SAFEER’s mission is to bring affordable and reliable solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leading the way in the development of the ecosystem for distributed generation through the delivery of high-quality solutions and development of local content and talent, while maintaining a commitment to safety and quality.

Specialising in commercial and industrial solar installations on rooftops and carports, the joint venture will leverage Total’s expertise across the entire solar value chain and Altaaqa’s 18 years of leadership in delivering independent power and water utility solutions in the country.

Both the Zahid Group and Total have a track record of successful investments in Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas and energy sectors, creating numerous career opportunities while also being catalysts in the elevation of industry standards and best practices.

Establishing SAFEER comes as a natural response to the Ministry of Energy’s announcement to promote renewable distributed generation in the country.

Commenting on the establishment of SAFEER, Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President, Renewables at Total said, “In line with our 2050 carbon neutrality ambition and our growth strategy in renewables, we are committed to bring to SAFEER Total’s world-class expertise in onsite solar power generation solutions to provide clean, affordable and reliable energy to industrial and commercial customers in Saudi Arabia. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Zahid Group to this new field opened by the Ministry of Energy in the frame of Saudi Vision 2030.”

