Swiss-based MET Group strengthens its presence in the Romanian market for renewable energies, commencing the construction of its 80 MWp solar project in the Rascae?i municipality (Dâmbovi?a county). The company’s renewable energy portfolio in Romania includes more than 260 MWp of photovoltaic power plants and 10 MW of co-located battery energy storage capacity.

Three of the four renewable projects in Romania have already reached ready-to-build status. The four parks will cover a total of 400 ha. in the counties of Arad, Dâmbovi?a, and Bihor.

MET Group aims to become a major player in the European renewables industry, with Romania identified as one of the key markets. MET Group’s Green Assets Division is actively investing in solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Europe. The diverse portfolio includes assets under operation, in construction, and in various stages of development. MET is also expanding technologically, with significant investments in standalone BESS projects and co-located storage facilities.

MET’s Green Assets Division operates across three main business segments. Firstly, operation and optimisation of renewable assets owned by the Group. Secondly, ground-up development of renewable projects, which can be incorporated into MET Group’s portfolio, or offered to partners upon reaching ready-to-build status. In addition, O&M (operation and maintenance) services are provided to both own assets and those of partners.

Clive Turton, Executive Chairman of the Green Assets Division, commented: “MET Group's business strategy and investment profile are fully aligned with energy transition priorities. Over the past four years, 70% of the company’s capital expenditure has been directed towards renewable assets. MET Group is committed to providing access to green energy through PPAs for a wide range of customers. These agreements enable consumers to have direct offtake contracts with producers ensuring stable, long-term, competitively priced green energy sourcing.”

