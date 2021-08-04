Gresham House acquires solar farm from Anesco

A 50 MW solar farm in Lincolnshire, England, has been acquired by Gresham House from Anesco, as part of a three-year development and construction partnership valued in excess of £100 million.

Earlier in 2021, Anesco and Gresham House announced that they were partnering on a 200 MW ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio in the UK. The partnership will see solar projects developed across the country, ranging in size up to 50 MW.

As well as developing the solar sites, all EPC will be handled by Anesco, with the company also providing long-term operations and maintenance once the sites are energised.

Low Farm is the first project to transact under the partnership. Located near Skegness, it covers an area of 60 ha. and will be capable of generating enough clean energy to power an around 13 500 homes, while helping to save 12 000 tpy of carbon emissions.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 in accordance with grid connection timetables. The site will have a lifespan of 40 years, after which time it will be returned to its natural state.

Low Farm will benefit from significant ecological enhancements, which could result in an estimated biodiversity net gain of more than 130%. These plans include the creation of wildflower meadows and habitats that are specially designed to support some of the UK’s most at-risk species.

Anesco is a market leader in renewable energy, managing the development, design, construction, maintenance and market optimisation of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The company has constructed more than 100 solar farms, while its O&M service is monitoring more than 24 000 sites.

