RWE welcomes success in latest UK CfD auction

RWE, the UK’s leading power producer, has been awarded Contracts for Difference (CfD) for five of its renewable energy projects in the latest Allocation Round 6 (AR6).

The CfD awards have been made to RWE by the Low Carbon Contracts Company, on behalf of the UK government, following successful bids for two onshore and three solar PV projects. The inflation-indexed strike price for RWE’s onshore projects was £50.9/MWh and for solar £50.07/MWh (based on 2012 prices).

The RWE projects together account for 218 MW of new UK renewable electricity generation capacity, capable of powering hundreds of thousands of homes, supporting local supply chains and jobs, and making an important contribution to the UK’s ambitions for clean power and security of supply. RWE intends to maintain the pace of investment with an ambition to invest up to €8 billion net from 2024 – 2030 in new UK clean energy infrastructure which, this year alone, has seen the ongoing construction of its flagship 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, three onshore wind farms in Scotland, and seven solar PV projects in England, of which three are co-located with batteries.

Tom Glover, RWE UK Country Chair, said: “As the UK’s leading power generator and a key partner in delivering the UK government’s ambition of clean power by 2030, we are delighted to have secured contracts for five projects, representing a combined potential installed capacity of 218 MW.”

“Today’s auction success underlines RWE’s position as one of the UK’s leading onshore wind and solar developers. In addition to our 32 onshore wind projects in operation, we’re progressing with the construction of seven new solar and three onshore wind projects and look forward to enhancing our portfolio even further with the contracts announced.”

“Whilst we are delighted with the success of onshore and solar in this year’s auction, we would note that at 3.4 GW, today’s round only procured 35% of the total eligible pipeline of new offshore wind projects. If the government wants to deliver on its target to quadruple offshore wind to 60 GW by 2030, it will need to significantly ramp up procurement. It is therefore important that the government urgently review and confirm the parameters for next year’s auction, and ensure it takes place as planned next summer. As a key partner, RWE looks forward to continuing to work closely with the government on the shared ambition of ensuring the UK retains its world-leading position in offshore wind.”

RWE’s successful AR6 projects are:

Technology Site name CfD contracted capacity Expected COD

Onshore wind Golticlay 64.6 MW 2026 Onshore wind Lorg 44 MW 2027 Solar PV Laynes Wood 49.9 MWac 2025 Solar PV Fraddon 49.9 MWac 2025 Solar PV Copse Lodge 9.98 MWac 2025

