Aquila European Renewables Income Fund signs power purchase agreement for Project Greco

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund plc (AERIF), a London-listed investment company advised by Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft GmbH (the investment adviser) has announced that the investment adviser has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the solar PV project Jaén, which is part of the Greco solar PV portfolio.

In co-ordination with the investment advisers' Markets Management Group, Jaén has entered into a five year pay-as-produced PPA with Statkraft Markets GmbH at an attractive price, whilst hedging 70% of P50 production. The pricing terms remain confidential.

In March 2022, the company announced the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 100 MWp Greco portfolio, comprising two solar PV facilities, Jaén and Guillena, each with a nominal capacity of 50 MWp. The portfolio is currently under construction, with Jaén expected to complete construction between late 2022 and early 2023, whilst completion of Guillena is expected during 2Q23.

The investment adviser will continue to explore PPA opportunities for Guillena in advance of its completion.