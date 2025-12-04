BayWa r.e. sells UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of two UK solar farms – Clump and Yanel solar farm – to Capital Dynamics, an independent global asset management firm specialising in private assets and a leading investor in global green energy. The projects have both received full planning consent and have a combined capacity of more than 121 MWp, contributing significantly to the UK’s renewable energy generation.

Clump Farm, located in Leicestershire, has an expected capacity of around 77 MWp, with the potential to supply renewable electricity to approximately 19 000 homes each year. Yanel solar farm, situated in North Somerset, will provide a capacity of 44 MWp, supplying up to 11 000 households. Developed under a joint venture with Grüne Energien Solar, the two solar farms have been designed with a focus on improving and protecting the local landscape and environment by improving biodiversity.

With the completion of this transaction, BayWa r.e. continues to strengthen its role as a trusted developer and supplier of high-quality renewables assets across Europe, driving forward the energy transition.

John Milligan, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. in the UK, said: “These projects showcase the powerful results our teams can achieve together. We are proud of the quality and long-term impact of these solar farms and pleased to see them transition to the hands of a strong partner like Capital Dynamics. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering high-value renewable projects that accelerate the UK’s clean energy transition, in close collaboration with communities and local stakeholders.”

Dr Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e., added: “This transaction builds on a series of successful project sales in recent months, underscoring the strength of our development strategy. The portfolio reflects the scale and excellence we aim to provide – both in the UK and internationally – and highlights our ability to create strategic assets for our trusted partners.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!