Andel acquires Tryggevælde solar park from European Energy

Andel has expanded its position as a producer of renewable energy by purchasing Tryggevælde solar park from European Energy, located near Faxe in Denmark. The solar park has been in operation since January 2022 and produces energy equivalent to the electricity consumption of 15 000 households.

“It is absolutely inevitable that Denmark will need much more energy from renewable energy sources. It is the only viable solution to the climate crisis and to our dependence on fossil fuels,” said CEO, Jesper Hjulmand.

“Andel will be at the forefront of the green transition and ensure that energy production is also anchored in a Danish cooperative-owned company in the future. The sun is a new source of energy for us, as we have so far focused strongly on the production of renewable energy from wind. We are committed to maintain this, among other things through the work with the future energy island in the North Sea, and we will continue to invest strategically in a broad value chain.”

An increased production of renewable energy is crucial if the green transformation of society is to take place. Therefore, it is also important that there are good partnerships between developers of green energy capacity and the electricity companies that sell the electricity to the end consumers.

“We are pleased with the cooperation, we have had with Andel around Tryggevælde Solar Park. Both Andel and European Energy recognise that the expansion of renewable energy capacity is the foundation for society’s future energy needs. For European Energy, it is important that there is a willingness to reduce the green power that our facilities produce. Only in this way can we ensure that there will be an ongoing willingness to invest in new renewable energy, which will ensure the green transition,” added Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

Today, the Andel Group is leading in electricity distribution, as well as customer solutions within energy, fibre, and charging electric cars. The energy production comes from the Rødsand 2 offshore wind farm and co-ownership of Ørsted. It is an important element in the long-term strategy to increase capacity in electricity production.

European Energy has developed, built and operates the Tryggevælde Solar Park, which produces approximately 60 million kWh/y. In round numbers, this corresponds to the electricity consumption of 15 000 households. The park is located near Faxe and covers an area equivalent to approximately 100 football pitches. In connection with the deal, Andel takes over a 30-year lease on the land.

European Energy will continue to be responsible for the operation of Tryggevælde Solar Park.

