MGE and We Energies power up Wisconsin solar farm

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) and We Energies have announced that the final panels at the Badger Hollow Solar Farm are now in service.

Badger Hollow Solar Farm is a 300 MW renewable energy facility located near the communities of Montfort and Cobb in Iowa County, Wisconsin. The project came online in two 150 MW phases. The second phase began powering homes and businesses across Wisconsin last month. The facility's first phase came online in December 2021.

The solar facility's 300 MW generating capacity is equal to powering about 90 000 homes.

The project features 830 000 solar panels that move and track the sun throughout the day, maximising power generation. The panels also capture solar energy on both sides – an especially useful feature in winter when sun reflects off the snow and onto the panels.

"Wisconsin utilities have a long history of working together, and I appreciate the partnership with We Energies to make this project a great success," said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. "The completion of Badger Hollow is another step in our ongoing transition to greater use of cost-effective, carbon-free renewable energy to serve all MGE electric customers. By 2030, we expect every MGE electric customer will have 80% fewer carbon emissions from their electricity use simply by being an MGE customer as we work toward our goal of net-zero carbon electricity."

"This groundbreaking project demonstrates our commitment to delivering a bright, sustainable future for our customers and communities," added Scott Lauber, President and CEO of We Energies. "From frigid winter mornings through the hottest summer days, Badger Hollow Solar Park will play an important role in helping us deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy."

We Energies and MGE jointly own the second phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. We Energies owns 100 MW of the facility's capacity, with MGE owning 50 MW. We Energies sister company, Wisconsin Public Service, owns 100 MW of the first phase of the park, and MGE owns the other 50 MW.

