Planning permission granted for North Somerset solar scheme

Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, has secured planning consent for Kitland solar farm, a new 39.9 MW scheme located north of Langford, in North Somerset.

The site was chosen for its potential to deliver renewable electricity to the grid, helping meet national and local renewable energy targets. To maximise the renewable energy potential of the development, the consented plans also include the opportunity for a battery energy storage system (BESS), which stores electricity and feeds it back into the energy network at times of high demand.

Statkraft held online and in-person public consultation events in early 2024, and considered public feedback before submitting an application to North Somerset Council in May 2024.

In addition to producing clean energy, this solar farm will also provide other benefits. By planting wildflower meadows and hedgerows, the site would contribute to approximately 94% biodiversity net gain for habitats. The pathway network will be increased, with over 3.5 km of new public rights of way within the site. An orchard will be planted in the eastern field, close to Wrington, to be enjoyed by the community. Statkraft will also seek to support the local business community, by working with nearby suppliers during the construction and operation of the project.

Kitland solar farm will also deliver annual community benefit funding during its 40-year operational period, which is estimated to be worth over £600 000 over the lifetime of the scheme. Construction is expected to begin during 2027.

Mark Henderson, Statkraft’s Senior Solar Project Manager, responded: “We are delighted that our plans for a new solar farm at Kitland have been approved by North Somerset Council. Kitland solar farm has the potential to power the equivalent of 13 000 homes, helping to accelerate the UK towards a net zero future as well as providing local benefits such as boosting wildlife and creating new footpaths and spaces for the public to enjoy."

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.