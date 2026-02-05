Sungrow to open factory in Europe

Sungrow, the leading photovoltaics (PV) inverter and energy storage system provider, has reached a milestone deployment in the European market with the establishment of its first manufacturing facility in Walbrzych, Lower Silesia.

The 65 400 m2 facility represents an investment of €230 million and contributes to the development of a robust European clean energy manufacturing ecosystem. The factory is scheduled to become operational within the next 12 months and is expected to create 400 new jobs in the region, fostering local expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe, commented: “This new facility marks an important milestone for Sungrow in Europe. It allows us to be closer to our customers, respond more effectively to market needs, and will be a cornerstone of Sungrow’s strategy to bolster European supply-chain stability while creating skilled employment.”

The facility is designed to support large scale production, with an annual capacity of up to 20 GW for inverters and 12.5 GWh for energy storage systems. It will integrate advanced manufacturing and quality-assurance capabilities, ensuring high standards of product performance, reliability, and safety.

Marcin Lerner, President of the Management Board of the Walbrzych Special Economic Zone, commented: “As the Walbrzych Special Economic Zone, we are constantly building a friendly ecosystem for the development of regional, national and international business. The Sungrow investment highlights Poland’s growing strategic importance within Europe’s clean energy value stream and shows that Poland, including the industrialised and high-tech developed region of Lower Silesia, is one of the most attractive locations in Europe to scale renewable energy technologies thanks to public support programmes, stable economic growth, accessibility to technical universities and qualified employees.”

In addition to strengthening local production, the facility will enhance Sungrow’s logistics capabilities across Europe by locating key manufacturing activities closer to customers, reducing lead times and enabling more efficient distribution. This will support greater efficiency and resilience across the region’s clean energy value chain.

Shawn Shi added: “Lower Silesia’s history of skilled technical expertise in electronics, automation, and advanced manufacturing made it the prime location for our new factory. We intend to hire locally to tap into this expertise, as we live our commitment to grow with the communities we serve.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!