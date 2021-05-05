Milestone reached for Abu Dhabi solar plant

Noor Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest stand-alone operational solar photovoltaic (PV) plants located in Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan region, announced the successful completion of its second year of commercial operations. The 1.2-GW power plant has more than 3.3 million solar panels on a single site, reflecting the progress made in the UAE to address the rising energy demand.



Noor Abu Dhabi project.

Since its operations began two years ago, Noor Abu Dhabi has been providing reliable and safe supply of sustainable renewable energy by harnessing the latest technologies. This is evident in its implementation of a cutting-edge clean system based on a detailed feasibility study. Its 1400 waterless robotic cleaning systems travel 800 km twice daily across the solar panels to ensure they perform at the optimum level.

In addition, the company adopted GPS controlled robots for the installation of the foundation structures to hold the panels, increasing the installation rate, reaching a point of 26 000 panels being installed in one day during peak construction.

The plant began commercial operations on 30 April 30 2019, supplying Abu Dhabi with enough clean energy to power 90 000 individuals through a long-term power purchase agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). The facility spans over 8 km2 using a unique design, enabling greater production capacity. Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, Noor Abu Dhabi has continued to operate reliably and efficiently at maximum capacity.

The Noor Abu Dhabi plant is operated by Sweihan PV Power Company, which is part Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), owning 60% with Marubeni Corporation and Jinko Solar holding shares of 20% each.

Abdulla Salem Al Kayoumi, CEO of Sweihan PV Power Company PJSC, said: “Noor Abu Dhabi is a trailblazer in many regards, particularly as it was one of the first initiatives in the UAE to contribute to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. The plant has established itself as a model for offering a competitive and reliable supply of renewable energy.”

“Through the dedication and hard work of our employees, we have completed over one million of safe man hours since the plant began operations,” he concluded.

