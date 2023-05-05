Sonnedix signs PPA with Equinix

Sonnedix, an international renewable energy producer, has signed a 10-year solar pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA) in Spain with Equinix. This PPA marks a key milestone for Sonnedix as its largest transaction signed to date in Eu-rope, and its first time establishing a long-term relationship with a global leader in digital infrastructure.

The portfolio consists of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Cuenca, in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, with a total capacity of 150 MWp. The solar PV plants are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

During the 10-year term of the PPA, the PV plants will generate 240 000 MWh of green electricity and Guarantees of Origin every year. This is equivalent to energy capable of powering over 71 000 Spanish homes and avoiding emissions of over 36 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “We are very fortunate to work with Equinix as we continue to expand sustainably in Spain, where we have over 800 MW of operating capacity. This transaction contributes to our accelerating conversion journey at Sonnedix, demonstrating we can operate at scale and build the relationships that allow us to do so consistently.”

Sonnedix has a total capacity of over 9.4 GW around the world, including a development pipeline of more than 6 GW, with 1.32 GW in Spain alone. For more than a decade, Sonnedix has been committed to helping Spain attain its renewable energy targets, and contributing to becoming one of Europe’s leaders in the energy transition.

On this transaction, Sonnedix was advised by Watson Farley Williams as legal advisor.

