Linea Energy acquires solar project from Horus Energy

Linea Energy, a forward-thinking clean energy company, has acquired a 490 MWDC solar project from Horus Energy, an international developer headquartered in London, England. This significant acquisition marks Linea Energy's entry into the Texas market and advances its strategic plan to establish a robust development pipeline while promoting renewable energy and economic growth in the Houston area.

The project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 63 000 homes and provide numerous local job opportunities during its construction and operation. Linea Energy is also exploring the possibility of utilising domestic equipment in the project, showcasing its interest in supporting local industries and economies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Horus Energy on this exciting project, which will bring approximately 900 GWh per year of renewable energy to the Houston area and marks our entry into the Texas market,” said Cassidy DeLine, CEO of Linea Energy. “Despite recent legislative challenges to the renewable energy sector in Texas, we expect Texas to remain a vanguard of smart renewable policy that brings costs to consumers down, drives investment in the state and ensures the lights stay on. This acquisition is an important milestone for our company, as it significantly contributes to our goal of a robust development pipeline while also creating local jobs and fostering economic growth in the region.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Linea Energy on this significant acquisition, which is a testament to Horus Energy's expertise and leadership in the renewable energy sector,” added Stefano Romanin, CEO of Horus Energy. “This collaboration highlights our strong capabilities as an excellent solar developer, committed to delivering high quality projects that drive positive environmental and economic impact. We are proud of the Duffy project and the clean energy it will bring to the Houston area, showcasing our dedication to building a sustainable future. We look forward to leveraging our experience and working closely with Linea Energy to make this solar project a resounding success.”

As a new company, Linea Energy is committed to expanding the use of clean energy sources and promoting environmental sustainability. The acquisition of the 490 MWDC solar project from Horus Energy further solidifies the company's dedication to building a brighter, cleaner future for Houston and beyond.

