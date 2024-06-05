Elawan Energy and R.Power to develop PV projects in Italy

Elawan Energy, a global player in the renewable energy sector and part of the ORIX Group, has announced the creation of a joint venture with R.Power Investment to develop 2 GW of photovoltaic (PV) projects in Italy. The operation was assisted by the law firms Watson Farley & Williams and DLA Piper.

“This joint venture is an important step in our global expansion and contributes to our goal of growing in the Italian market,” stated Pedro García Crespo, Chief Investment Officer of Elawan Energy.

Specifically, the projects in the joint venture’s portfolio, all currently in an early development stage (greenfield), will have a total installed capacity of up to 2 GW and are expected to be ready for construction (ready-to-build) over the next six years, until 2030. The projects are distributed throughout Italy, including regions such as Basilicata, Lazio, Sardinia, and Sicily, with individual capacities ranging from over 8 MWp (medium) to over 40 MWp (large).

