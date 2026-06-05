Qair secures its first UK financial close for 46 MWp Brecks solar farm

Independent renewable energy company, Qair, has secured financing from BayernLB for its 46.51 MWp Brecks solar farm, the group’s first project in the UK to reach financial close.

This milestone demonstrates Qair’s ability to execute in the UK market, de-risking its approx. 1 GW advanced pipeline by proving its capacity to navigate local regulatory, financial, and operational challenges.

The project benefits from the UK government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) scheme, which guarantees 20-year revenue stability, ensuring predictable cash flows and mitigating market volatility risks. Construction is set to commence in June 2026, with operations expected in 2Q27. Once operational, Brecks solar farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power over 15 000 homes annually, directly contributing to the UK’s clean energy transition and domestic energy security.

By securing financing for this project, Qair demonstrates its ability to deliver large scale renewable projects in the UK, strengthening its position as a trusted partner for the country’s net-zero targets and domestic energy security.

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