Qualitas Energy acquires 164 MWp solar photovoltaic project in the US

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has acquired a development-stage solar photovoltaic (PV) project in the US, with a planned capacity of 164 MWp.

The asset, located in Illinois within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market, has been acquired from Bechtel Enterprises. Notice to proceed (NTP) is expected in 2Q28, with commercial operation date (COD) targeted for 3Q29. The project has 100% site control, is fully permitted and benefits from strong local community support, having received unanimous approval as part of the county permitting process.

Qualitas Energy will leverage its integrated investment, development, and asset management capabilities to further de-risk the asset and advance it into its next phases, including the optimisation of offtake strategy, procurement, construction planning, and financing. The project also offers additional value creation potential through the future integration of up to 64 MWac of battery energy storage capacity, which could support the structuring of a bundled solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement, enhancing its commercial flexibility and long-term revenue profile.

In addition, the asset benefits from a favourable interconnection position within the MISO market and offers strong commercial optionality, with access to both the Minnesota and Illinois hubs. This provides a broad range of potential offtake routes, including corporate and industrial customers, hyperscalers, traditional utilities, and public renewable energy procurement programmes.

This transaction was undertaken through Qualitas Energy Fund VI, the firm’s latest flagship vehicle, launched at the end of 2025.

Alejandro Ciruelos, Partner – US at Qualitas Energy, commented: “This acquisition reflects Qualitas Energy’s disciplined investment approach and its ability to identify high-quality renewable energy assets with strong value creation potential. The project combines advanced development status, strong fundamentals, and multiple commercialisation pathways in one of the country’s most attractive power markets. This transaction also underscores the strategic relevance of the US for Qualitas Energy.”

Qualitas Energy was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright (legal), Sargent & Lundy (technical), and Leo Berwick (financial and tax).

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