Suntrace and Innosea collaborate on floating solar project

Innosea, a leading engineering consultancy firm specialising in marine renewables, has been appointed to a consortium led by German Suntrace GmbH (Suntrace) and tasked with the development and tender support of a marine floating solar photovoltaics project (FPV) in the Maldives.

Innosea will team up with Suntrace, a Hamburg-based independent renewable energy advisor, as well as Renewable Energy Maldives (REM) and two environmental and social consultants to work on this forward-looking project.

The assignment encompasses technical support to the Maldivian government to develop floating solar in seawater near various islands within the archipelago. As such, Innosea will provide preliminary estimates of the potential for FPV in two regions of the archipelago, proposals on international best practices for FPV development, support to the upcoming tendering process and co-ordination for the deployment of a 12-month site-specific data collection.

The project is part of the Accelerating Renewable Energy Integration and Sustainable Energy (ARISE) programme – an initiative funded by the World Bank to accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources in the Maldives and in particular island states, to overcome challenges caused by climate change.

The project also includes a 12-month current and wave measurement campaign to qualify site conditions and allow for further site selection and FPV plant design.

Suntrace, the renewable energy business line of Dornier Group – an international infrastructure advisor of sustainable solutions – will provide technical and advisory services across all project phases from origination to operation. The company has already contributed to 150 renewable energy projects in over 50 countries with an overall capacity of 10 GW.

Innosea, which is part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar LOC, has rapidly developed its capabilities across the FPV market, contributing to over 50 projects across over 12 countries and up to 1500 MWp capacity. The company has also been invited to join three international R&D projects to support the accelerated scaling of this technology.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.