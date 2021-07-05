TDC NET signs solar energy agreement with Better Energy

TDC NET is taking a significant step with this power purchase agreement (PPA) and is seeking to enter similar agreements for wind power to ensure that in just seven years the company will add as much new green energy to the grid as it consumes.

The four solar parks will be located on the island of Funen and in Jutland, Denmark, and the first deliveries of green electricity are expected in early 2022. The new solar parks on Funen will be built in Svendborg and Nørre Aaby. The final location of the two parks in Jutland is awaiting final approval.

With PPAs tied to new production facilities for renewable energy, the company is now delivering on its announced strategy. This means that it will reach its ambitious climate targets for neutrality in 2028 and a 50% reduction in 2023 without using guarantees of origin.

On the road to climate neutrality, it is important for TDC NET that the initiatives launched have a real effect on the climate. Therefore, the company has decided not to use guarantees of origin or so-called green certificates from pre-existing facilities to achieve its goals.

As a result of the PPA with TDC NET, Danish renewable energy company, Better Energy, will invest in the construction of the solar parks. Better Energy has extensive experience developing, building and operating solar parks and welcomes the agreement.

TDC NET was established in 2019 when TDC Group was divided into two independent companies. It operates and futureproofs Denmark’s digital infrastructure with the roll-out of fibre optic networks and 5G mobile networks. Data consumption in Denmark is growing by 40% each year, and the company’s power consumption is expected to increase 2.5% by 2028, despite declining power consumption in other parts of the business.

