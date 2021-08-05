Operations begin at Simiane solar plants in France

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP) has successfully started operations of its 9.8 MW ‘Simiane’ cluster of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants, in the southeast of France.

All plants started exporting electricity to the French national network in mid-July 2021.

The three solar PV plants – Lavansol III, Lavansol IV, and Lavansol VI – are all ground-mounted and powered by almost 25 000 solar modules. Sonnedix worked with the EPC Solarpro for the construction of all plants, and network operator ENEDIS for the transmission facilities.

All plants are located in the Plateau d’Albion, a former site for nuclear ground-to-ground ballistic missiles, now repurposed to produce renewable energy. The company owns and operates seven solar PV plants within the Plateau.

Axel Thiemann, Chief Executive Officer of Sonnedix, said: “We are delighted to see these projects entering commercial operations. By giving a new purpose to a former nuclear site, converting it into a source of clean energy, we demonstrate our strong commitment to our ESG standards and to improving the environment and the life of the communities within which we operate”.

The company currently has over 270 MW in operations in France, plus a development pipeline of more than 200 MW.

