QatarEnergy set to double Qatar’s solar capacity

QatarEnergy has announced that it will build a new solar power mega project that will more than double the State of Qatar’s solar energy production, significantly contributing to lower carbon emissions in the framework of a realistic energy transition.

The new project will boost Qatar’s photovoltaic (PV) solar power production capacity to about 4000 MW by building one of the world’s largest solar power plants in the Dukhan area, with a production capacity of 2000 MW.

The announcement was made by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, during a press conference held at the headquarters of QatarEnergy in Doha.

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi, said: “I am pleased to announce that, in line with our Sustainability Strategy, we will more than double our solar power production capacity to about 4000 MW by 2030 through the worldscale, 2000 MW Dukhan Solar Power Plant.”

H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi, added: “I would like to emphasise that develop-ing solar power plants is one of Qatar’s most crucial initiatives to reduce CO 2 emissions, develop sustainability projects, and diversify electricity production, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 4.7 million tons per annum.”

The new solar project will be added to QatarEnergy’s solar power portfolio, which includes the existing Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, which was inaugurated in 2022 with a capacity of 800 MW of electricity, and to two solar power projects that QatarEnergy is building in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed industrial cities with a total production capacity of 875 MW, and which are expected to start production before the end of this year.

With the addition of the new Dukhan Solar Power Plant, QatarEnergy’s portfolio of solar power projects in Qatar will reach a capacity of about 4,000 MW by the year 2030. This represents approximately 30% of Qa-tar’s total electrical power production capacity.

Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks by expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his wise leadership and the continued support of Qatar’s energy sector.

