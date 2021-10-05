Shell signs new solar PV deal

Shell has signed a framework agreement with the renewable energy developer Island Green Power to develop solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with co-located battery storage potential, with an initial collaboration on over 700 MW total generating capacity.

Shell has also partnered with Clearstone Energy to develop several utility-scale solar PV projects in the South-East of England. The Clearstone Energy projects have a total combined export capacity of 100 MW with co-located storage potential, enabling Shell to generate renewable power close to customer demand. Both deals would be subject to a future Final Investment Decision (FID).

David Bunch, Chairman, Shell UK said: “Shell is building an integrated power business which spans the renewable generation, trading and supply of clean energy to businesses and consumers. We will work with both Island Green Power and Clearstone Energy to deliver high-quality solar PV projects to supply more of our UK customers with renewable power.”

Shell has set a global target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. Increasing renewable power generation will play a key role in delivering the strategy, as well as supporting the UK in meeting its net-zero 2050 goal.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.