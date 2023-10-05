INTEC and CHINT Solar to provide EPC services for Vattenfall agrivoltaic project

INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading solar EPC system provider, and CHINT Solar, a global provider of smart energy solutions, have renewed their partnership to provide comprehensive EPC services for a 79 MWp solar project in Tützpatz, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. This new agrivoltaic project is being undertaken by INTEC and CHINT for Vattenfall AB, one of Europe’s large producers and retailers of electricity and heat.

The partners have taken a significant step forward by embarking on a commercial scale agrivoltaics project in Tützpatz, which will be an important symbol for adopting sustainable land use practices. These days, activities have been started at the project site, and work is progressing rapidly for the project’s implementation. The revolutionary aspect of this project lies in the integration of diverse mounting systems, which harmoniously blend with appropriate agricultural practices across a vast expanse of 93 ha. Once commissioned, it will combine green electricity generation with sustainable agriculture, as free-range chickens will live under the solar panels.

Germany has established an ambitious target to expand its photovoltaic electricity generation to 215 gigawatts by 2030, with half of this capacity to be deployed in open areas. In this context, agrivoltaics, which can increase biodiversity and serve as an additional income source for agriculture, emerges as a promising avenue to complement conventional open-space PV installations and significantly contribute towards achieving these national objectives.

“INTEC and CHINT partnership has already accomplished significant milestones for now. And today, with our expertise and commitment, we are proud to be creating value for Vattenfall and in driving forward Germany's renewable energy agenda. By leveraging our collective knowledge and resources, we are confident that Tützpatz will make a substantial impact in reducing carbon emissions and shaping a more sustainable future,” said INTEC’s CEO, Adrien Joseph.

