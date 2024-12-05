RWE successful with two projects in Italian advanced agrivoltaics auction

RWE was successful in the Italian Resilience and Recovery Plan auction, awarding contract for difference tariff and up to 40% return on investment for advanced agrivoltaics. The 9.8 MWac Morcone and 9.3 MWac Acquafredda advanced agrivoltaics plants, located in the province of Benevento in the Campania region, were awarded. Construction of the more than 32 500 solar modules is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the end of next year.

The agrivoltaic projects will use elevated tracker systems: the solar modules are elevated on a 3 m high tracker structure with a movable axis, increasing the energy yield of the PV system. Crops will be harvested below the panels in a fully integrated energy-agri system, increasing agricultural production while optimising land use. The panels provide protection against hail, frost, drought, and heavy rain. The performance of the two advanced agrivoltaic systems, including meteorological and agricultural yield data, will be monitored by RWE to help improve agrivoltaic technology.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “I am thrilled that with Morcone and Acquafredda our world-first commercial advanced agrivoltaic plants will be installed in Italy. As land is a scarce resource, we must use it responsibly and efficiently. Agrivoltaics is a sustainable symbiosis between agriculture and renewable energy bringing in two different yields from the same land. This innovative technology helps us paving the way towards a sustainable future.”

