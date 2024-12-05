TotalEnergies implements strategy of capital recycling

TotalEnergies has announced the signing of an agreement with Swiss asset manager Partners Group for the acquisition of VSB Group, a Germany based renewable energy project developer for a consideration of €157 billion (equity value and shareholder loan).

On another side in line with its Integrated Power business model, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with funds managed by Apollo for the sale of 50% of a portfolio of 2 GW solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects located in Texas. This transaction will provide US$800 million cash to TotalEnergies (US$550 million equity from Apollo and US$250 million shareholder loan refinancing).

Germany: TotalEnergies acquires VSB and consolidates its Integrated Power business

VSB is a renewable leader in Europe with nearly 30 years of experience. Thanks to its 500 employees, VSB has built a recognised expertise and notable track record in the development of onshore wind power farms across Europe (more than 2 GW of developed capacity). VSB has over 475 MW of renewable capacity in operation or under construction mainly in Germany and France, and a pipeline of 18 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage technologies mainly across Germany, Poland, and France.

This transaction will strengthen TotalEnergies Integrated Power value chain in Germany, which represents half of VSB’s portfolio. This complements the recent acquisitions of battery storage developer Kyon Energy and energy manager Quadra Energy, as well as TotalEnergies’ major offshore wind positions in northern Germany. In addition, this transaction will reinforce TotalEnergies’ top three position in renewable power in France.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of applicable merger control authorities.

USA: TotalEnergies sells 50% of a 2 GW solar and BESS portfolio

The portfolio consists of three solar projects with a total capacity of 1.7 GW, and two battery storage projects with a capacity of 300 MW. Following this transaction subject to certain conditions precedent, TotalEnergies will retain a 50% stake and remain the operator of the assets, which are Danish Fields, Cottonwood, and Hill Solar I. The electricity production of these projects has either already been sold to third parties or will be commercialised by TotalEnergies.

"In line with our strategy, these transactions will enable us to optimise our capital allocation in renewables and contributes to improve the profitability of our Integrated Power business. We welcome the 500 employees of VSB Group and their leading onshore wind expertise in European markets. Their competences and assets will contribute to the development of our Integrated Power strategy in Europe, and notably in Germany”, said Stéphane Michel, president of Gas, Renewables, and Power at TotalEnergies. “Finally, we are looking forward to joining forces with Apollo as a partner in our renewable assets in Texas”, he added.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!