Alight commissions solar park in Denmark

Alight, a Nordic solar developer and independent power producer, has commissioned the Lidsø solar park on Lolland in Denmark. The solar park is the second largest in Denmark with an installed capacity of 215 MWp. The new solar park marks Alight’s first operational asset in the Danish market.

The park covers 253 ha. at Rødby Harbour on Lolland in Denmark. Alight owns and operates the solar park, while DSB, Denmark's state-owned railway company, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), enabling new renewable energy to be supplied to the Danish grid.

“We are extremely proud to inaugurate one of Denmark’s largest solar parks today. Lidsø solar park will be an important part of Denmark’s energy transition and is proof that solar power can contribute on a large scale. Thanks to long-term PPA, we can deliver new additional sustainable capacity to the Danish grid, while strengthening our position as a leading player in the Nordic market,” said Warren Campbell, CEO of Alight.

Lidsø solar park is Alight’s first solar park in Denmark and an important step in the company’s growth journey in the Nordics. The entry into Denmark diversifies Alight’s portfolio and positions the company in an additional market with growing demand for renewable energy.

“It is crucial for us to contribute to increased production of renewable energy in Denmark. Even though trains are already a more climate-friendly means of transport than the average car, this project contributes to our goal of more train journeys powered by renewable energy with minimal impact on the climate and environment,” added Aske Mastrup Wieth-Knudsen, Head of Sustainability at DSB.

The solar park has 350 000 solar panels, of which about half are mounted on so-called trackers, that can generate more energy by following the sun’s path across the sky compared to panels with a fixed tilts. The solar park is also agrivoltaic, as it combines energy production and agricultural by having around 1700 sheep grazing in the solar park year-round.

Lidsø solar park is the largest solar park in operation on Lolland, the second largest in operation in Denmark and Scandinavia. It is owned and managed by Alight, who acquired it from developer European Energy in March this year. The acquisition was made possible by €127 million in debt financing from SEB and SEK.

