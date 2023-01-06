Iberdrola to install its first floating PV plant

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Neoenergia, plans to install the company's first floating photovoltaic plant. The project will be built on the water surface of the Xaréu dam on Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha island, recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, where Iberdrola is developing various sustainable energy solutions, including electric mobility and clean energy generation projects.

This initiative is being implemented together with Companhia Pernambucana de Saneamento (Compesa), which operates the water and sewerage distribution network across the island, and with the support of the Energy Efficiency Programme managed by the Brazilian National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

With 630 kW installed capacity, the floating plant will generate around 1240 MWh of green energy per year, enough to cover more than 50% of Compesa's energy needs on the island. The installation will have around 940 panels that will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 1660 tpy of carbon dioxide. The construction of this project, which is expected to begin before the end of the year, will require an investment of €2 million.

The development of its first floating solar power plant will allow the Iberdrola group to test this new technology and analyse its possible expansion.

Energy innovations for the community

This plant joins other sustainable projects developed by the company to provide renewable solutions and promote the preservation of the island’s biodiversity, the only inhabited island of the volcanic archipelago located in the northeast of Brazil, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Among these initiatives is the recently inaugurated Vacaria solar plant. This is the first of two solar farms, each with a capacity of 50 kW, designed to exclusively supply electric vehicles. In the event of a surplus, the energy will be fed into the distribution grid.

The construction of these facilities is part of the 'Senda Verde' project developed by the Iberdrola group as part of the Aneel R&D Programme, in which it has partners such as Renault and the Centre for Telecommunications Research and Development (CPqD), among others. Thanks to this initiative, the island already has ten electric vehicles for tourists and district administration uses. In addition, 12 new charging points are planned to be installed at strategic locations.

The company also intends to promote the use of electric bicycles by tourists and residents atFernando de Noronha, which has an area of approximately 17 km2, and it has begun installing 24 charging points at four separate stations. The energy consumed by the equipment – which will be donated to the Pernambuco State Government – will be generated by solar panels installed on the roofs of the structures, which will allow them to be used free of charge.

The group has also promoted the development of small renewable sources to displace the use of diesel generators, which are responsible for 80% of the energy consumed on the island. To this end, the company has implemented nine self-consumption photovoltaic systems in homes, businesses, public bodies and non-governmental organisations.

In addition, it has the Noronha I and II photovoltaic plants which, with a generation of 100 MWh per month, cover around 10% of the island's energy needs. These facilities have a storage system with two lithium-ion batteries that allows for energy to be used during peak demand.

The territory of Fernando de Noronha was also the first in the northeast of Brazil to have smart grids, and for the past year it has had a completely renovated fleet of meters. The new equipment allows remote access, better service in the event of incidents and the possibility of connecting green self-consumption equipment.

In addition to these measures, other initiatives include the replacement of old refrigerators with more efficient models and the donation of energy-saving light bulbs to residents of the archipelago.

This programme of sustainable mobility, technological innovation and expansion of clean energy sources is a demonstration of the viability of a clean and reliable business model that contributes to decarbonisation and energy self-sufficiency in an isolated ecosystem such as Noronha.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.