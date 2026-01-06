De Gaulle Fleurance advises BayWa r.e. on sale of two solar projects

De Gaulle Fleurance has advised BayWa r.e. on the sale of two solar parks currently under construction it has designed for Heling Enr.

The first project, located in Gièvres (Loir-et-Cher), involves the redevelopment of a former sand quarry that was abandoned after being exploited until the end of the 2010s. The site has been designed to blend into its surroundings, with the conservation of wetlands and the establishment of eco-grazing for sheep.

The second project, located in the municipalities of Salsigne and Villardonnel (Aude), is a 23 MWp agrivoltaic power plant. Initiated by local farmers, this project was designed to improve livestock farming conditions in a mountainous area affected by drought.

BayWa r.e. will operate both parks and ensure operational continuity by managing the operation and maintenance (O&M) of both power plants.

As part of this transaction, BayWa r.e. was advised by Sylvie Perrin, Partner, Anne Kuhanathan, Senior Manager, and Paul Lefevre, Experienced Lawyer, at De Gaulle Fleurance. Heling Enr was advised by Jeantet.

“This deal illustrates how solar projects can combine energy transition, regional development and resilient agricultural models. We are delighted to have supported BayWa r.e. in an initiative that creates sustainable value for operators, farmers and local communities alike,” explained Perrin.

