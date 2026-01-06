D.TRADING and Econergy sign solar PPA offtake agreement

D.TRADING, the pan-European trading arm of DTEK Group, and Econergy, a leading renewable energy developer and operator, have signed a renewable power offtake agreement covering 200 MW of installed capacity from Econergy’s Ratesti and Parau solar projects in Romania. The agreement reflects growing market demand for structured renewable offtake products and marks an important milestone in the commercialisation of two of Econergy’s flagship assets in Romania.

Under the agreement, D.TRADING will purchase the electricity generated from Econergy’s large scale PV assets, supporting the integration of renewable generation into the Romanian grid. The partnership brings together Econergy’s continued investment in the country’s solar and storage expansion with D.TRADING’s strong capabilities in managing renewable intermittency, balancing, and market integration across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe.

As Romania’s power market continues to evolve, shaped by price volatility, regulatory development, and the growing need for flexible solutions to support grid stability, Econergy has executed multiple bankable commercial agreements.

“Partnering with leading companies such as Econergy supports our long-term strategy of expanding renewable energy integration across the region,” said Stanislav Dudka, Head of D.TRADING Power Desk EU. “This agreement strengthens our green power portfolio and represents another step more towards becoming the leading provider of solutions for renewable assets and battery storage in Eastern Europe.”

