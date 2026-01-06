WFW advises Orrön Energy on 234 MW agrivoltaic project portfolio sale

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Orrön Energy Greenfield AB on the sale of three agrivoltaic (agri-PV) projects, where solar energy generation and farming are carried out on the same site, to Gülermak Renewables Deutschland Holding GmbH.

Located in the German states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg, and Saxony-Anhalt, the projects will continue to be developed by Orrön Energy until construction begins and will have a combined capacity of 234 MW.

Orrön Energy, part of the Lundin group of companies, is a Swedish renewable energy company focussed on operating and developing onshore assets to drive long-term shareholder value and support a sustainable energy future. Gülermak Renewables, part of the Turkish construction group Gülermak, is a leading independent power producer specialising in the generation of clean, sustainable energy through wind, solar photovoltaic, and battery storage technology.

The WFW Hamburg Energy team that advised Orrön Energy was led by Corporate Partner, Dr. Wolfram Böge, assisted by Senior Associate, Marian Henkes, and Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß, as well as Associates, Sophia Graul, Richard Wichmann, Albert Merck, and Felix Wörner. Partner, Verena Scheibe, Managing Associate, Manuel Rustler, and Associate, Alexander Brune, advised on tax matters, whilst Partner, Sebastian Baum, and Associate, Katja Westermann, provided real estate expertise.

Wolfram commented: “We’re delighted to have supported Orrön Energy in this transaction. Agri-PV is an innovative solution that maximises land use and plays a vital role in the global energy transition. Being instructed on deals of this nature underscores WFW’s expertise in the renewable energy sector.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!