energyRe signs 25-year PPAs for five solar projects in South Carolina

energyRe, a leading developer of reliable and affordable energy solutions, has executed 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with one of the largest investor-owned utilities in South Carolina for five solar projects totalling 360 MW of affordable and reliable energy capacity.

Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer of energyRe, commented: “This announcement underscores energyRe's deep commitment to delivering competitive, long-term energy solutions that benefit communities and strengthen grid reliability. The agreements on these five solar projects will help unlock sustainable economic and environmental value across the Carolinas for years to come.”

The projects include:

Shorthorn Solar.

Culpepper Solar.

Clarendon Solar.

Rollins Solar.

Ross Solar.

Upon commercial operation, these projects are expected to collectively generate 360 MW of reliable and affordable energy, capable of powering approximately 58 600 homes annually.

