Hekla Energy signs agreement for PV farms of the Budimex Group

Hekla Energy has signed an agreement for the purchase and balancing of energy from photovoltaic (PV) farms of the Budimex Group.

The contract includes the purchase and balancing of energy from renewable sources concerning three photovoltaic farms from the Budimex Group, with a total capacity of over 60 MWp, including the largest photovoltaic farm in the entire portfolio, Azalia, owned by BXF Energia.

Details of the PPA:

Total capacity: Over 60 MWp.

Production volume: Nearly 70 GWh/y.

Reduction of carbon footprint: Approximately 50 000 tpy of CO 2 .

. Household supply: The energy generated by the PV farms can power over 25 000 households annually.

Budimex, as a leader in the Polish construction industry, has experience in implementing projects for the energy sector in Poland. The company actively participates in tender processes related to energy transformation and decarbonisation, including projects in modern heating and energy generation. BXF Energia is a company within the Budimex Group responsible for developing the renewable energy sources area, aimed at diversifying the group’s portfolio.

Adam Skwarski, President of the Management Board of BXF Energia and Director of Investments and Development at Budimex SA, commented: “For BXF Energia, it is crucial not only to develop new renewable energy sources but also to efficiently introduce the generated energy to the market. The agreement with Hekla Energy for the purchase and balancing of energy includes three PV installations from companies within the Budimex Group – including our largest PV farm, Azalia, with a capacity of 60 MWp – with a total volume of nearly 70 GWh/y. In practice, this means ensuring the reception of electricity with support in the balancing area, which is an integral part of the functioning of installations with a variable production profile. This is an important step in searching for the best collaboration opportunities regarding the sale of energy from BXF Energia assets and further development of our RES portfolio.”

Szymon Skóra, Sales Director at Hekla Energy, added: “Hekla Energy, as one of the leading independent energy trading companies, is committed to furthering the development of renewable energy in Poland. We believe that our co-operation with the Budimex Group is a step towards achieving ambitious goals related to sustainable development and the transformation of the energy market. The partnership between our companies will allow for powering local households and businesses with energy from renewable sources. This will enable us to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions, which is crucial in the context of combating climate change.”

