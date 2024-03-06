European Energy to build first project in Australia

European Energy has started construction on a 56 MW solar farm in Australia, which is set to be the company’s first operating project in the country.

The solar farm will help reduce carbon emissions by more than 85 000 t. Featuring bifacial solar panels, the construction is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

“We are thrilled to have started construction on our first solar project in Australia,” said Catriona McLeod, Country Manager for European Energy in Australia.

“We see this as the start of many projects by European Energy in the country. We are eager to leverage our capability in renewable energy development, EPC, financing, and operating to contribute to meeting Australia’s renewable energy targets.”

The project has reached financial close on a loan facility from NORD/LB Singapore Branch, expected to adhere to the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles. NORD/LB acted as MLAUB, Green Structuring Bank, LC provider, Hedge Provider and Agent.

“With our skilled in-house EPC team leading the construction of the Mokoan solar farm, we are confident in the project’s success. Australia presents a highly promising market for renewable energy projects. Currently, we have over 5 GW under active development in Australia and a further 3 GW in screening, and we aim to realise these projects in the coming years,” said says Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President of Project Development at European Energy.

The Mokoan solar farm received development approval from the Benalla Rural City Council in December 2018. An expansion of the project was later approved by the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning in June 2020. The 94-ha. site, primarily used for grazing before, underscores the project’s commitment to sustainable development.

