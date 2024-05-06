Stäubli continues to expand North American manufacturing of solar PV components

Stäubli North America has announced major new investments to expand its manufacturing and assembly operations, continuing to expand capacity in their plants in South Carolina and California.

Stäubli is a market leader, connecting more than 50% of PV capacity worldwide, ensuring long-lasting and reliable solar power transmission.

The company established its North American presence in 1980 in Duncan, South Carolina. Today, the 103 000-ft2 facility houses manufacturing, logistics, and personnel to operate and support the company’s different divisions. In 2011, the company expanded with a 43 000-ft2 manufacturing facility for electrical PV connectors and other products in Windsor, California.

“We plan to steadily increase our made-in-America products at these manufacturing facilities,” said Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy, North America.

“Increasing our already established solar connector manufacturing footprint in the US puts Stäubli in a strong position to support the increasing demand for domestically made components driven in part by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” Mills added.

Stäubli North America is celebrating more than 15 years of PV component manufacturing in the US.

In addition to its capital investments in domestic manufacturing, Stäubli North America has added capabilities to its locally-based field engineers, design engineers, and test laboratory resources to now offer a new customer support offering of field services and technical training.

“This comprehensive support is unique in the industry and extends through each critical stage of a solar project: from initial design, through pre-construction and construction, right up to the operational phase. This includes support of proper product selection and assembly, optimised design for limited waste and power loss, and proper implementation of the product in the field to ensure that our customers achieve safe and reliable solar installations,” said Mills.

“Our advanced manufacturing operations employ the latest automation with 100% inspection to maintain the highest standards in quality, performance, safety, and sustainability. Plus, we have the agility to serve specific sectors with customised engineering-to-order and make-to-order solutions to meet our customers’ specific requirements.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.