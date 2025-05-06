Q ENERGY builds 96 MWp photovoltaics project in Spain

Q ENERGY is rapidly advancing the realisation of its photovoltaics (PV) pipeline in Spain and has started the construction of a further solar power project with a global capacity of 96 MWp.

The Zaratan project consists of three adjacent solar plants and will generate enough fossil-free electricity to supply nearly 50 000 Spanish households with green energy, saving 33 000 tpy of CO 2 . The PV plants are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The project will be built in the Spanish region of Castile-Leon, west of Valladolid, spanning a total area of 163 hectares (1 630 000 m2). Development of co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) is also under way, which is expected to materially increase the value of the plant’s electricity output. The BESS portfolio will consist of three 4-hour BESS units, one for each PV plant.

Q ENERGY is committed to environmentally responsible project development and the harmonious integration of facilities into the natural landscape. Once completed, the three PV fields will be surrounded by a green belt of native hedgerows and trees, creating a habitat for local wildlife. Insect hotels and nesting aids for birds of prey, such as buzzards and kestrels, will support local biodiversity on site. The grassland between the modules will continue to be used as grazing land for cattle, supporting sustainable land use and local agriculture.

Mauro di Fiore, Head of Q ENERGY’s EPC Division, commented: “With this sixth project, we have already started the construction of projects totalling more than 400 MWp in 2025 alone. Our development pipeline is quickly coming to fruition and we will continue to expand our EPC capacity in the coming months by also involving local companies.”

